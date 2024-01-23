In a notable achievement for Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS), 95 educators have attained the esteemed National Board Certification (NBCT) for the first time in 2023. Additionally, 56 current NBCT educators successfully maintained their status. This year’s cohort is one of the largest in AACPS history, marking a 62% increase from the previous year. AACPS now proudly stands with 408 NBCT educators, ranking second among Maryland school systems.

NBCTs are highly valued under the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, often receiving additional compensation of $10,000 or more depending on their roles. This certification underscores a commitment to educational excellence and student achievement.

Dr. Mark Bedell, Superintendent of Schools, commended the educators for their dedication: “The work that goes into this certification process is as arduous as it is rewarding. Those who have earned this distinction show enduring passion for being lifelong learners and putting themselves in positions to better the education and lives of the children they serve. We should all be proud of the work they have done and will continue to do.”

The certification process, potentially spanning up to five years, involves comprehensive assessments. AACPS supports its educators through a specialized professional development program, encouraging their pursuit of NBCT status. Currently, nearly 390 AACPS educators are engaged in this endeavor.

This year’s NBCT achievers include Brittany Alexander from Glen Burnie High School, Kayleigh Arslan from Eastport Elementary School, and Cielo Bacarisas also from Glen Burnie High School, among others. Their achievements span various schools and specialties, reflecting the diverse talent and commitment within AACPS.

In addition to the new certificants, a significant number of educators have successfully renewed their NBCT status. This group includes Emily Abell from Monarch Global Academy, Christie Acri from Deale Elementary School, and Kristin Addleman from Marley Elementary School, along with others who continue to demonstrate their dedication to high educational standards.

AACPS plans to honor these accomplished educators in a special ceremony later this year, celebrating their contributions to the school system and the broader educational community. The recognition of these educators not only highlights individual excellence but also underscores the collective commitment of AACPS to provide high-quality education and to foster an environment where teachers are encouraged to grow and excel professionally.

Like this: Like Loading...