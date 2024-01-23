The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has recently appointed Ron Price as the Vice President of its newly established Division of People, Culture, and Equity. Scheduled to assume his role on January 29, 2024, Price will oversee the Human Resources (HR) department and the Organizational Development, Talent, and Equity department at CSM.

Dr. Yolanda Wilson, President of CSM, expressed enthusiasm about Price’s inclusion in the senior leadership team. She highlighted his expected contributions towards nurturing a culture of belonging and engagement at the college. Wilson looks forward to Price’s inclusive and collaborative approach, aiming to enhance the college’s workforce’s strengths. “We are thrilled to have Ron join our senior leadership team and further prioritize and support our culture of belonging and engagement,” Wilson said, underscoring his focus on key employee-related areas. Ron Price will join the CSM team Jan. 29, 2024 as the vice president of the CSM Division of People, Culture and Equity.

With over two decades of progressive leadership experience in human resources and talent management, Price joins CSM from Colby-Sawyer College, where he served as Vice President of Human Resources and Chief Diversity Officer. His tenure there was marked by his strategic HR initiatives that promoted organizational growth, a vibrant company culture, and talent optimization. Price has a track record of developing innovative HR strategies that align with educational institutions’ goals, focusing on attracting diverse talent, retaining employees, and nurturing top-tier talent.

“I look forward to becoming a CSM Hawk and bolstering CSM’s pledge to further cultivating an inclusive workplace where diversity thrives,” Price stated. He emphasized his commitment to nurturing relationships, establishing effective talent acquisition frameworks, and forming collaborative teams to empower employees.

Before his time at Colby-Sawyer College, Price held leadership roles at Chattahoochee Technical College, Atlanta Public Schools, the College of William and Mary, and Utah Valley University. He is known for spearheading large-scale HR transformations, enhancing employee engagement, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility, streamlining operations, and boosting productivity. Price’s career is distinguished by his ability to handle complex organizational challenges and foster a culture of continuous improvement, utilizing technology and data-driven insights for impactful HR decisions.

Concurrent with Price’s appointment, Dr. Trenace Richardson, CSM’s current Associate Vice President of Human Resources, will transition to Associate Vice President of CSM’s Department of Organizational Culture, Talent Development, and Equity. Richardson will work closely with the college’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging Committee and with Daphne Powell, the Dr. Maureen Murphy Distinguished Professor for Equity in Education.

Price is an alumnus of the University of Virginia, holding a Master of Arts in Public Administration. He has been actively involved in various board roles, including serving on the Board of Directors for the Northern New England CUPA Chapter, President-Elect of the Georgia Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (GADOHE), and as a member of SHRM, CUPA, and the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE). Additionally, he is a father of three children.

