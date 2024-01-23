LATHAM, N.Y. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s sophomore guard, Micah Henry, has been named the United East Conference Men’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week. The announcement, made on Monday, January 22, marks Henry’s first career defensive player of the week award.

Henry, hailing from Laurel, Maryland, and a product of Hammond High School, played a pivotal role in the Seahawks’ mixed results last week. Despite a narrow 70-66 loss to Penn State Harrisburg on January 17, Henry and his team bounced back with a convincing 74-54 victory against Penn State Abington on January 21. This win highlighted the team’s resilience and Henry’s significant contribution to their defense.

The 6-foot guard showcased an impressive performance over the week. He shot an efficient 56.5 percent (13-23) from the field, while averaging 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 blocks per game. These statistics not only underscore his defensive prowess but also highlight his versatility and impact on both ends of the court.

In the challenging game against Penn State Harrisburg, Henry emerged as a standout player, scoring a game and season-high 24 points. He also dished out three assists, achieved a career-high three blocks, and added two steals. His performance was a silver lining in the narrow defeat. Following this, in the game against Penn State Abington, Henry continued his defensive dominance by contributing eight points, achieving a career-best five steals, and adding four assists and two rebounds in their 20-point victory.

Henry’s recent performances have solidified his place as a key player in the conference. He currently ranks 12th in the United East with a commendable .736 free-throw percentage and stands 13th with a .464 field goal percentage. These rankings reflect his efficiency and consistency throughout the season.

Looking ahead, St. Mary’s College, currently holding a 10-9 overall record and a 5-1 conference record in the United East, is set to continue their campaign. The Seahawks are scheduled to face off against Penn College in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, January 27, at 1 p.m. This upcoming match presents another opportunity for Henry and his team to showcase their skills and continue their pursuit of success in the United East Conference.

Henry’s recognition as the Defensive Player of the Week is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the strength and potential of the St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team. As they progress through the season, Henry’s defensive abilities will undoubtedly be crucial to the Seahawks’ aspirations for conference glory.

Like this: Like Loading...