LANCASTER, Pa. – Anna Kidd, a senior from St. Mary’s College of Maryland, has been named the Atlantic East Conference Women’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced on Monday, January 22. This recognition comes as a testament to Kidd’s consistent performance throughout the season; she previously earned the same accolade on November 13. Her recent achievement marks a notable trend for the Seahawks, as St. Mary’s College swimmers have secured seven out of nine weekly awards this season.

Kidd’s standout performances were crucial in her team’s recent meet against Marymount University in Virginia on January 20. Standing at 5 feet 10 inches, the team captain led the Seahawks to victory, claiming first place in two individual events. She showcased her versatility and skill by winning the 200 individual medley at 2:18.60 and dominating the 100 freestyle with a swift finish in 57.02 seconds. Besides her triumphs, Kidd also contributed significantly to the team’s relay effort, swimming the breaststroke leg in the 200-medley relay, which finished second at 1:59.29.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

The accolades for Kidd and the Seahawks come at a pivotal moment as the team prepares to conclude its regular season. St. Mary’s College, currently holding a 6-10 record, is set to face William Peace University, which has a 3-3 record, in an upcoming dual meet. This meet, characterized as a neutral site, non-conference event, will take place on Saturday, January 27, at Hampden-Sydney College in Virginia.

As the Seahawks gear up for this crucial encounter, the spotlight is undeniably on Kidd, whose recent accolades have raised expectations and excitement around the team’s prospects. Her leadership and competitive spirit have been instrumental in the team’s journey this season, embodying the essence of determination and excellence in collegiate sports.

With the season nearing its end, St. Mary’s College looks to capitalize on their momentum, propelled by Kidd’s impressive performances and the overall strength of their women’s swimming team. The upcoming meet against William Peace University presents an opportunity for the Seahawks to solidify their standing and showcase the depth of their talent.

As the swimming community and fans of collegiate sports turn their attention to the upcoming meet, there is a sense of anticipation around what Kidd and her teammates will bring to the pool. Their journey so far, marked by individual brilliance and cohesive team effort, sets the stage for what promises to be an exciting conclusion to the regular season.

Like this: Like Loading...