In a recent session, the Charles County Commissioners were involved in several key legal, legislative, and community initiatives. Wes Adams, the County Attorney, clarified the legal standing of commissioners regarding their involvement with the Charter Board. This followed a query raised in December concerning their discussions on the Charter Board.

Adams confirmed that commissioners acting in their individual capacities to advocate for or against the charter were legally protected as this constituted political speech. This clarification came after Acting County Administrator Deborah Hall received an email in December, prompting the need for legal guidance.

In legislative updates, Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell provided insights into the 2024 Maryland General Assembly session. Joseph Green from GS Proctor and Associates briefed the commissioners on major topics under consideration at the Assembly.

One significant legislative matter involved Zoning Text Amendment 21-169, also known as Bill Number 2022-10. The commissioners were requested to accept and approve the Critical Area Commission’s conditional approval of this bill. The amendment aimed to refine and clarify language for consistency with the 2008 Laws of Maryland, Section 9, Chapter 119. The commissioners approved this request, ensuring the amendment’s alignment with existing laws.

Diane Fisher and Hassan Adeeb from Stream Onward presented an update on STEAM project monitoring in a Mattawoman Creek tributary, demonstrating the county’s commitment to environmental monitoring and sustainability.

Another important update was on the development of a pretrial services program in Charles County, reflecting the ongoing efforts to enhance the county’s legal and correctional systems.

During public hearings, the commissioners addressed a petition concerning future development in the Villages at Swan Point. A decision was deferred to Feb. 7, when the record will be closed, and a vote will take place, highlighting the commissioners’ commitment to thorough public consultation in development matters.

Approval items on the agenda included two requests from the Charter Board. Firstly, the Charter Board was added to the list of boards and commissions eligible for Community Support Funds. Additionally, they were granted $300 from these funds to print informational mailers explaining the differences between Charter and Code Home Rule of government. These mailers will be distributed in county senior and recreational centers, reflecting an effort to educate the public on governance structures.

The commissioners’ session was accessible for public viewing, ensuring transparency and community involvement in county governance. The next session is scheduled for Jan 30-31, 2024, continuing the commissioners’ engagement in key county affairs.

