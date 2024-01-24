St. Mary’s Ryken High School, located in Leonardtown, Maryland, has earned a significant accolade for the 2023-2024 academic year by achieving Gold Status on the National College Board’s Advanced Placement (AP) School Honor Roll. This recognition sets the school apart as the only high school in Southern Maryland, out of 18, to receive this prestigious award. Additionally, it is the sole recipient of this distinction within The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Washington.

The AP School Honor Roll is an annual award acknowledging schools demonstrating exceptional AP program performance. To qualify for this honor, schools must meet stringent criteria that indicate a commitment to fostering a college-going culture, offering students opportunities to earn college credit, and enhancing college readiness. The key benchmarks for this recognition include having at least 40 percent of the graduating class take one AP exam during their high school career, a minimum of 25 percent of graduates scoring 3 or higher on at least one AP exam, and over 2 percent of the cohort taking five or more AP exams.

St. Mary’s Ryken has surpassed these requirements with 70 percent of its student body taking at least one AP exam in the 2022-2023 school year. This achievement places the school in the top 6 percent of institutions nationwide awarded the AP School Honor Roll Gold recognition.

Brad Chamberlain, the Dean of Academics at St. Mary’s Ryken, expressed pride in this accomplishment. “We are very proud of the efforts of our teachers and students,” he stated. He acknowledged the significant, cumulative effort by various school community members that contributed to this growth and its acknowledgment on such a prestigious platform.

The distinction of being on the AP School Honor Roll is not limited to a specific type of high school. The recipients of this award include a diverse array of institutions across the United States and Canada, encompassing private, public, and charter schools. These schools vary in size, location, and student demographics, representing specialized and general programs.

Catherine Bowes, the principal of St. Mary’s Ryken, also shared her thoughts on this achievement. “Our students are hard-working and good young people. Their teachers lead with expertise and focus, and they achieve,” she said. Bowes emphasized that St. Mary’s Ryken’s success is a reflection of academic excellence and a testament to its role as a leader in promoting college readiness and educational opportunities. She highlighted the school’s commitment to nurturing each student’s potential.

St. Mary’s Ryken’s attainment of Gold Status on the AP School Honor Roll underscores its dedication to high academic standards and its effective implementation of the Advanced Placement program. This recognition serves as a benchmark for educational excellence and a model for other schools striving to enhance their students’ college preparedness and access to advanced academic opportunities.

