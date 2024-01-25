PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In an environmentally friendly initiative, the Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, is now offering free mulch to both residents and businesses of Calvert County. The program, aimed at promoting recycling and sustainable practices, allows for the pickup of mulch at the Appeal Landfill located at 401 Sweetwater Road in Lusby.

The mulch, available on a first-come, first-served basis, is made entirely from recycled, untreated tree debris collected in the area. This initiative provides a valuable resource for gardening and landscaping and contributes to the county’s waste reduction and recycling goals. The county emphasizes that there is no limit on mulch per resident or business, making it an attractive offer for large-scale landscaping projects.

Residents and businesses interested in this offer can pick up the mulch Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. To access the free mulch, proof of residency or business location within Calvert County is required. This is to ensure that the benefits of this program are exclusively available to the residents and businesses of Calvert County.

The county has also implemented certain measures to ensure the smooth and responsible distribution of the mulch. Before loading, participants are required to sign a liability waiver form, which is available from the attendant or scale clerks at the site. This form is likely in place to absolve the county of any responsibility for potential damage to plants or property resulting from the use of the mulch, as the county has stated it is not liable for such damages.

In line with safety and transportation regulations, any open trailers or truck beds used to transport the mulch must be equipped with a tarp or cover. This requirement is essential to secure the load onto the vehicle and prevent accidental spillage during transportation.

The county has made provisions for help with loading the mulch, albeit with advance notice. This consideration ensures that the process is inclusive and accessible to all residents, regardless of physical ability.

Residents and businesses can contact the Calvert County Solid Waste Division directly at 410-326-0210 for more information about the mulch program or to arrange for assistance with loading. This initiative by the Calvert County Department of Public Works represents a practical step towards sustainable resource management and community engagement in environmental stewardship. The free mulch offer serves the county’s residents’ and businesses immediate needs and aligns with broader environmental objectives of waste reduction and recycling.

