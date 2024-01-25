LEONARDTOWN, MD — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Community Oriented Policing Unit (COPs) recently concluded a remarkably successful clothing drive, amassing over 1300 items of cold-weather gear for the county’s residents in need. This drive, initiated in early January, was part of a concerted effort to mark National Poverty Awareness Month and address the tangible needs within the community.

The initiative saw widespread community engagement, with U-Haul Moving and Storage of Lexington Park providing donation boxes at all four SMCSO District Stations. The overwhelming response from the community surpassed all expectations, resulting in a significant collection of adult and children’s coats, socks, hats, gloves, scarves, and blankets. Reflecting on this, Sergeant Anthony Whipkey of the COPs Unit expressed his astonishment at the community’s generosity, stating, “I could not have imagined the outpouring of generosity this clothing drive would create.” Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Credit: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

This successful drive highlights the strong community spirit and the collaborative effort between law enforcement and local businesses like U-Haul. The partnership effectively mobilized resources and logistical support, ensuring the collected items reached those in need across various locations in the county. This distribution effort extended to individuals, charities, and schools, significantly impacting the community’s most vulnerable members.

While the COPs Unit’s collection drive has concluded, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage residents to support local charitable organizations. This ongoing support is vital in sustaining the momentum of goodwill and assistance generated by the clothing drive.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office’s commitment to community-oriented policing extends beyond law enforcement. Initiatives like this clothing drive demonstrate the department’s dedication to not only ensuring public safety but also actively participating in and contributing to the welfare of the community it serves. The clothing drive is one of the many outreach initiatives the SMCSO engages in, reflecting their holistic approach to community service.

For more information about this successful clothing drive or to learn more about the activities and initiatives of the SMCSO COPs Unit, members of the public are invited to contact the Public Information Office. This office serves as a bridge between the sheriff’s office and the community, providing timely and relevant information about their various programs and efforts to enhance community wellbeing.

In conclusion, the clothing drive’s success marks a significant achievement for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the community at large. It stands as a testament to the power of community collaboration and the positive impact of collective efforts in addressing crucial social issues like poverty and the needs of the less fortunate. The Sheriff’s Office, through its COPs Unit and other initiatives, continues to play a pivotal role in fostering a safer, more supportive, and interconnected community.

