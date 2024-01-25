PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Two esteemed product support managers from the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Sustainment Group were honored with the Department of the Navy (DON) Acquisition Excellence Award at a Pentagon ceremony on January 10. Edward Henderson, associated with the Naval Undergraduate Flight Training Systems Program Office (PMA-273), and Terry Duggan from the Naval Air Traffic Management Systems Program Office (PMA-213), were celebrated as the DON Product Support Managers of the Year for their respective categories.

The award ceremony recognized Henderson as the 2023 DON Product Support Manager of the Year for Acquisition Category (ACAT) I, while Duggan secured the title for ACAT II and Below. They were among eight civilians and teams from NAVAIR to receive the DON Acquisition Excellence Awards, spotlighting their exceptional contributions to the naval acquisition field. (Left photo) Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) Nickolas Guertin, left, presents Edward Henderson with the DON Acquisition Excellence Award, Product Support Manager of the Year – ACAT I. (Right photo) Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) Nickolas Guertin, left, presents Terry Duggan with the DON Acquisition Excellence Award, 2023 Product Support Manager of the Year – ACAT II and Below.

Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Research, Development and Acquisition) Nickolas Guertin praised the awardees, noting their crucial role in advancing the Navy’s strategic priorities, including maritime dominance and warfighting excellence. Guertin emphasized the importance of acquisition in delivering capabilities to the warfighter and the overall empowerment of the acquisition workforce in meeting these objectives.

Edward Henderson’s recognition stems from his innovative and cost-effective approach in product support strategies. He successfully integrated the Cost and Readiness Impact Model (CRIM) Tool into PMA-273’s processes, leading to a significant reduction in logistics requirements for over 700 aircraft, amounting to savings of more than $72 million. Henderson highlighted the value of CRIM in clarifying support actions and its impact on funding. His proactive strategies in logistics integration, such as his review of the F405 Performance Work Statement, resulted in substantial cost savings and enhanced readiness.

Henderson also established a readiness cell with the Chief of Naval Air Training, expediting the process of addressing aircraft concerns and augmenting the availability of training aircraft. He underscored the necessity of process-driven success and preventive maintenance, reflecting on his experience to foster a culture of learning and safety in naval operations.

Terry Duggan earned his accolade by developing a unified online system to amalgamate various fleet data reports and digital products. This system, featuring data analysis and visualization tools, played a pivotal role in achieving an average operational availability of 98% for the fleet, surpassing the required benchmarks. Duggan’s leadership in establishing an organic repair capability for the APX-123/123A air traffic control transponder at Tobyhanna Army Depot significantly reduced repair costs.

Duggan emphasized the importance of understanding different operational and maintenance data perspectives and the diversity of processes within the Navy and Marine Corps. He advocates for personal growth through embracing challenges and learning from mistakes, a philosophy he applies both personally and professionally.

Both Henderson and Duggan share a commitment to excellence, continuous learning, and an innovative approach to their work. Their achievements not only exemplify individual excellence but also underscore the critical role of effective acquisition management in enhancing naval capabilities and readiness.

