In a significant move for public health in St. Mary’s County, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has officially announced the appointment of Dr. Stephanie Harper as the new Deputy Health Officer. Dr. Harper, an experienced medical professional with a rich background in both clinical and administrative roles, will now bring her expertise to the forefront of public health management and strategy in the county.

Dr. Harper’s appointment marks a notable addition to the SMCHD. Her career trajectory includes serving as Director of a multi-jurisdictional health district in Virginia and as the Bureau Chief of Chronic Disease Control at the DC Department of Health. Furthermore, Dr. Harper’s medical specialization in Ophthalmology, combined with her experience in managing a private clinical practice and teaching at Howard University, positions her as a well-rounded healthcare professional. Her academic credentials are equally impressive, having completed her medical education, residency, and a graduate degree in public policy at Harvard University, preceded by undergraduate studies at Spelman College.

The significance of this appointment is underscored by the enthusiastic reception of Dr. Meena Brewster, the current St. Mary’s County Health Officer. Dr. Brewster expressed her excitement about Dr. Harper joining the SMCHD team, highlighting her “exceptional background in public health and health care,” as well as her leadership skills and deep understanding of disease prevention. According to Dr. Brewster, Dr. Harper’s dedication to local public health is expected to have a substantial positive impact on the community.

Accepting her new role, Dr. Harper conveyed her honor and eagerness to tackle the responsibilities of the Deputy Health Officer position. She emphasized her commitment to enhancing the public health system in St. Mary’s County, focusing on new challenges and initiatives. Dr. Harper also expressed her intent to leverage community partnerships, both existing and potential, to ensure an effective public health system for all residents of the county.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department, under the guidance of the county’s chief health strategist, provides a range of services aimed at disease prevention and control, improving quality of life, and enhancing overall well-being. The department is dedicated to promoting healthy choices, opportunities, and environments for everyone living or working in St. Mary’s County.

This appointment reflects the ongoing commitment of the SMCHD to strengthen its leadership team and enhance its capabilities in addressing the diverse health needs of the community. Dr. Harper’s varied experience and educational background seem well-suited to guide the department’s efforts in ensuring a robust public health system.

Residents and stakeholders in St. Mary’s County are encouraged to stay informed about the health department’s initiatives and services. For more information on the St. Mary’s County Health Department and its programs, please visit their official website at smchd.org.

