HAMPDEN-SYDNEY, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team concluded their regular season on a high note this past Saturday, January 27, with a commanding performance against non-conference rivals. The Seahawks demonstrated their aquatic prowess, securing a 117-70 victory over William Peace University and outpacing host Hampden-Sydney College 121-82. This twin-win effort pushed their seasonal record to an impressive 11-6.

Leading the charge for St. Mary’s College was junior captain Luke Schwenk from Annapolis, Maryland. Schwenk displayed remarkable speed and technique, clinching two individual victories. He began his winning streak in the 50 SC meter freestyle, clocking in at 23.55 seconds, and continued his dominance in the 100 SC meter freestyle with a time of 52.66 seconds.

Credit: Chuck Steenburgh / St. Mary's College of Maryland

In an equally impressive show of talent, first-year swimmer Kai Ng from Silver Spring, Maryland, emerged victorious in the 800 SC meter freestyle, completing the race in 9:24.35. Ng also secured a second-place finish in the 200 SC meter individual medley with a time of 2:22.75, showcasing his versatility and endurance in the pool.

Sophomore Robert Shively, hailing from Potomac, Maryland, added to the team’s success by winning the 400 SC meter freestyle in 4:34.20. He also earned second place in the 200 SC meter freestyle (2:10.19) and third in the 100 SC meter butterfly (1:02.03), proving to be a formidable competitor in multiple events.

Another notable performance came from first-year swimmer Daniel Madigan from Waldorf, Maryland. Madigan clinched first place in the 100 SC meter breaststroke, finishing in 1:12.36. This victory added crucial points to the Seahawks’ tally, further cementing their dominance in the meet.

The teamwork and skill of the St. Mary’s College swimmers were on full display in the 200 SC meter medley relay. The quartet of sophomore William Kendrick, first-year Kyle Smith, senior captain Sam Shenot, and first-year Anthony Davis finished first in 1:55.75, highlighting the depth and synergy of the team.

Davis and Smith continued to contribute to the Seahawks’ victory, with Davis taking second in the 100 SC meter freestyle (56.85) and Smith grabbing third in the 200 SC meter individual medley (2:23.47). Kendrick and first-year CB Jurado also added to the point tally with third-place finishes in their respective events.

Looking ahead, the Seahawks are set to compete in the Atlantic East Conference Championship scheduled from February 15-18 in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. The team will be entering the championship with momentum and confidence, aiming to capitalize on their regular season success and make a splash at the conference level.

This strong finish to the regular season and the anticipation of the upcoming championship highlights the commitment and skill of the St. Mary’s College men’s swim team. Their achievements thus far promise an exciting and competitive performance in the upcoming conference championship, as they seek to continue their winning streak and leave a mark in the Atlantic East Conference.

Like this: Like Loading...