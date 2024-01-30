In a closely contested basketball game, Bryant & Stratton College (VA) narrowly defeated the College of Southern Maryland with a final score of 88-86. The game, held on November 5, 2023, at the CCBC-Dundalk, showcased the skills and determination of both teams in a thrilling encounter.

The match started with Bryant & Stratton taking a slight lead in the first half, scoring 46 points against Southern Maryland’s 41. The second half saw a reversal of fortunes, with Southern Maryland outscoring their opponents 45-42, but it wasn’t enough to secure victory. The game’s intensity was evident in the close scoreline and the high level of play from both teams.

For the College of Southern Maryland, standout performances came from several players. Reggie Washington played for 38 minutes, scoring 18 points, while Magic Hewlett contributed 19 points and led the team in rebounds with 10. Ryan Blakey emerged as the top scorer for Southern Maryland, amassing 28 points, including a remarkable 70% accuracy from the three-point line. Despite their efforts, turnovers and a lower shooting percentage compared to their opponents hampered their chances of a win.

Bryant & Stratton College (VA) displayed a balanced team performance. Gamar Powers was a significant presence, scoring 15 points and leading the game in rebounds with 13. Josiah Dow and Kevins Copling each added 10 points to the team’s total. The team showed strength in defense with 18 steals, a factor that played a crucial role in their narrow victory. Airon Jones, although scoring only 5 points, contributed with 5 assists, showcasing the team’s collaborative efforts.

The overall statistics of the game reveal a tale of two halves and different strategies. Southern Maryland achieved a 42.6% field goal percentage and a 29.2% success rate in three-pointers. They were also more effective in free throws, with a 67.5% success rate. In contrast, Bryant & Stratton College (VA) had a higher field goal percentage at 47.8% and an almost equal three-point percentage at 30.4%. However, their free-throw accuracy was lower at 53.1%.

The game was free from technical fouls, indicating a well-fought and fair contest from both sides. The lack of significant disciplinary issues speaks to the sportsmanship and focus of both teams.

This match-up between the College of Southern Maryland and Bryant & Stratton College (VA) was more than just a game; it was a display of athletic prowess, strategic gameplay, and sheer determination. Both teams gave their all, providing an exciting and memorable experience for the spectators. The narrow margin of victory for Bryant & Stratton College (VA) underlines the competitive nature of college basketball and sets the stage for exciting future encounters between these two formidable teams.

