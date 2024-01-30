PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – In a significant step towards community involvement in local governance, the Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning is calling upon its residents to participate in the process of updating the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance. This initiative opens a platform for public comment, a forum, and an opportunity to observe work sessions and meetings, allowing residents to directly influence the future of land use and development policies in their community.

The department has outlined a series of events and phases where the public can offer feedback and recommendations on various articles of the zoning ordinance. These articles are critical in defining and regulating land use and development within the county, impacting aspects ranging from public safety and health to the conservation of natural resources and regulation of signage.

Article 1, focusing on the title, purpose, and applicability, emphasizes the orderly development and use of land and structures. Article 2 delves into definitions, including general abbreviations, rules of interpretation, and measurement standards. Another key article, Article 29, addresses the regulations concerning signs, covering aspects from identification and communication to advertising. Draft versions of these articles are available online for public review.

The department has scheduled a public comment period from Feb. 2 to Feb. 23. During this time, residents can submit their comments and suggestions via email or mail. Additionally, a public forum is set for Feb. 15 at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center. This forum is designed to facilitate direct interaction between the zoning staff and the public, where community members can ask questions and express their views. The forum offers both in-person and virtual attendance options, ensuring wide accessibility for participants.

Another pivotal event is the joint work session with the Board of County Commissioners and the Planning Commission, slated for March 20. This session, also to be held at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center, will further involve key stakeholders in the discussion and refinement of the zoning ordinance.

The ongoing zoning ordinance update is a continuation of the county’s efforts to regulate land usage and public facilities as outlined in the Comprehensive Plan, adopted in 2019 and amended in 2022. This process is integral to promoting the overall health, safety, and welfare of Calvert County’s residents.

Residents can access the schedule for each phase and view the draft articles at the county’s dedicated website for the Zoning Ordinance Update. It is important to note that these dates are subject to change, and residents should stay informed of any updates.

For more information or to raise queries, residents can reach out to Rachel O’Shea and Will Hager at the Department of Planning & Zoning. Their contact details are available on the county’s website, providing a direct line for community members to engage with county officials on this crucial matter.

The Calvert County Department of Planning & Zoning’s initiative underscores a commitment to inclusive and participatory governance, encouraging residents to play an active role in shaping the policies that will define the future of their community.

