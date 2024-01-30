In a showcase of skill and strategy, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) claimed a resounding victory over Community College of Beaver County (CCBC) on January 26, 2024. The final score stood at 75-47, marking a significant triumph for Southern Maryland in this eagerly anticipated match-up.

The game, held at Southern Maryland’s home court, commenced at 5:00 PM. From the beginning, CSM established a commanding presence, ending the first quarter with a 23-10 lead. This momentum continued throughout the game, with CSM consistently outscoring CCBC in each quarter.

CSM’s Angeleen Mulero delivered an exceptional performance, scoring a game-high 29 points. Her contribution included 11 field goals out of 25 attempts, complemented by three successful three-point shots. Mulero’s skill extended beyond scoring, as she also provided six assists and secured seven rebounds.

Toyin Allen, another standout player for CSM, added 21 points, demonstrating versatility with nine field goals and two three-pointers. Allen’s defensive prowess was evident, contributing two blocks and a steal, while also assisting in nine plays.

The collective effort from Southern Maryland was noteworthy, as the team achieved a 44.1% field goal rate and a 37.5% success rate from the three-point line. Their defensive strategy was equally impressive, with the team accumulating a total of 10 blocks and nine steals, effectively disrupting CCBC’s offensive attempts.

On the other side, CCBC struggled to find their rhythm. Saige Chambers led the team with 19 points, but the overall team performance was hindered by a lower shooting efficiency, with a 33.3% field goal rate and a mere 7.7% success rate from beyond the arc.

Emily Sedgwick of CCBC made notable contributions with 10 points and 13 rebounds, showcasing her rebounding abilities. However, CCBC’s efforts were not enough to overcome Southern Maryland’s dominant display.

Both teams showed discipline, with neither side receiving any technical fouls. CCBC’s defense faced challenges, evident in the 22 turnovers they committed, which Southern Maryland capitalized on to secure their substantial lead.

This game marks a significant achievement for the College of Southern Maryland, showcasing their skill, teamwork, and strategic execution on the court. Their impressive performance sets a high standard for upcoming games in the season, making them a team to watch.

For the Community College of Beaver County, this match serves as an opportunity to reassess and strategize for future games. The team’s potential is evident, and with further refinement, they can aspire to bounce back stronger in their subsequent matches.

This victory for Southern Maryland is not just a testament to their athletic prowess but also a reflection of the dedication and hard work put in by the players and coaching staff. It sets the stage for an exciting season ahead, with fans and enthusiasts eagerly anticipating more thrilling performances.

