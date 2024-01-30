Maryland’s journey towards achieving its ambitious climate goals, as outlined in the 2022 Climate Solutions Now Act, received a boost from a recent study. This study, conducted by The Brattle Group, indicates that the state’s electric grid is well-positioned to handle the transition to electrification. The Act aims for Maryland to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and has prompted an assessment of the state’s energy production and distribution capacities.

Ground Source Heat Pump Unit. Heat pump on the ground. Heat pump – the efficient source of heat. Sustainable future heating. Credit: Adobe Stock

The key focus of the study was to evaluate whether the shift from fossil fuels for space and water heating would overburden the grid. To do this, the research team, led by Dr. Sanem Sergici, Principal at The Brattle Group, examined three different electrification scenarios. Their findings suggest that the anticipated demand growth would be at most just over 2% per year up to 2031.

Dr. Sergici commented on the study’s findings, stating, “We think that this will be quite manageable, especially if you compare it to the growth that Maryland’s system has experienced in the past.” She referenced a historical analysis of the past 40 years, noting periods where Maryland’s peak demand grew by 4% to 5%. Dr. Sergici also mentioned that utilities managed to increase capacity in the 1980s without significant cost increases to ratepayers.

Currently, Maryland experiences its peak electricity demand in the summer. However, the report anticipates a shift to winter peaking by the end of 2027, primarily due to the electrification of heating. The study primarily focused on residential single and multifamily housing and large office buildings, assuming widespread adoption of heat pumps in the future.

The study outlined three scenarios based on different heating backup systems. Scenario 1, which assumes continued use of heating oil or propane as a backup, projects the smallest annual increase in load demand, just over 0.5%. Scenario 2, based on the use of cold-climate heat pumps that do not require backup, estimates an impact of just over 1% per year on demand. The third scenario assumes the continued use of baseboard heating, leading to a demand increase of just over 2%.

While the report provides an optimistic outlook, it does not detail specific upgrade needs in terms of time and location. Dr. Sergici emphasized that the findings do not negate the need for investment. “Even though this is manageable at the system level,” she said, “utilities should be doing their own detailed and very granular distribution planning studies to figure out where they will need to expand the capacity of the grid early on.”

Furthermore, the report suggests that increased energy-efficiency and load-flexibility incentives could lead to demand reductions of as much as 1% per year. This could offset at least part of the load growth resulting from electrification.

Overall, the study offers a promising perspective on Maryland’s ability to meet its climate goals without overburdening its electric grid. It highlights the importance of detailed planning and potential for energy efficiency measures to play a significant role in this transition.

