LEONARDTOWN, MD, January 29, 2024 – In a significant ruling on domestic violence, a St. Mary’s County jury has found Charles Ray Reid, IV, 35, of Callaway, Maryland, guilty on multiple charges related to a domestic violence incident that took place on May 26, 2023. The announcement, made by State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling, marks the culmination of a case that highlights the ongoing struggle against domestic violence.

Charles Ray Reid, IV faced a two-day jury trial, resulting in his conviction on several charges, including fourth-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree malicious burning, and malicious destruction of property valued at less than $1,000. The jury’s decision underscores the serious nature of domestic violence crimes and the legal system’s commitment to addressing such issues.

Reid is currently being held without bond as he awaits a sentencing hearing. The gravity of the crimes for which he was convicted is reflected in the maximum penalty he faces – 13 years and two months in prison. This sentencing highlights the legal system’s tough stance on domestic violence and related crimes.

State’s Attorney Sterling, in her remarks, emphasized the significance of the verdict. “Domestic violence is a tragically common circumstance that oftentimes leaves victims feeling violated and voiceless. I hope this verdict has given the victim a sense of justice, closure, and most importantly, safety,” she stated. Her comments not only reflect the outcome of this particular case but also speak to the broader issues of domestic violence and victim support.

Assistant State’s Attorney Zach Varda and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Alena Mosier led the successful prosecution of the case. Their efforts were pivotal in representing the citizens of St. Mary’s County and ensuring that justice was served.

The investigative work by Deputies Devin Absher and Richard Wilhelmi of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office played a crucial role in the case. Their dedication and thorough investigation were instrumental in bringing the case to trial and securing a conviction.

The trial was presided over by The Honorable Leo E. Green, Jr., whose role in overseeing the proceedings was essential in ensuring a fair and just process.

This case serves as a poignant reminder of the impact of domestic violence and the importance of the legal system in addressing such crimes. The verdict not only brings a sense of closure and justice to the victim but also sends a strong message about the consequences of domestic violence. The collaborative efforts of the State’s Attorney’s office, law enforcement, and the judicial system in St. Mary’s County demonstrate a commitment to upholding justice and protecting the rights and safety of individuals affected by domestic violence.

Like this: Like Loading...