ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that Maryland remains in the top 10 in the United States for the 2020 Census, and continues to encourage all Marylanders to complete their form at 2020Census.gov. With the deadline less than 30 days away, the governor is urging all Marylanders to complete their Census form and be counted.

Maryland now has a 69.4% self-response rate, closing in on the 2010 self-response rate of 69.5%. Maryland’s rate is well above the national response rate of 65.0%. Maryland also ranks fourth in the U.S. in internet response. Carroll County leads the state with a self-response rate of 80.9%, ranking 23rd in the nation out of more than 3,200 counties.

(Source)

“As we enter the final month to respond to the 2020 Census, we remain committed to reaching hard-to-count areas in Maryland, which benefit most from federal funding derived from the Census data,” said Governor Hogan. “Every single response is critical to secure funding for healthcare, schools, hospitals, roads, and other essential services. I continue to urge every single Marylander to help shape our future by filling out their Census at 2020Census.gov.”

Census data is tied to the distribution of funding for key programs, including Medicare and Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), school construction, emergency preparedness, and transportation projects. Census data also informs reapportionment and redistricting, and ensures that Maryland receives appropriate representation in Congress.

Several statewide and local initiatives will continue to encourage Marylanders to respond to the Census, and to remind everyone to fill out the Census before September 30, including:

Coordination among state agencies to leverage all resources to reach Marylanders;

Census messaging on buses, billboards, and radio stations;

A weeklyCensus newsletterthat reaches more than 50,000 recipients;

Social media messaging, including weeklyCensus Champions;

Assistance to local complete count committees to find ways of developing language-specific messaging in order to reach hard-to-count populations;

Frequent updates and emails to state employees and members of the Maryland General Assembly;

Engagement with business, nonprofit, and faith leaders; and

Participation in local events, following all COVID-19 safety protocols

“Being number 10 in the U.S. is great news, but every Marylander uncounted represents more than $18,250 in unaccessed federal funding over the next 10 years,” said Planning Secretary Rob McCord. “We have amazing local partners all across the state and we will be doing everything possible to count every Marylander in every community over these next 30 days. Take time today to affect 10 years of tomorrows and help to paint an accurate portrait of each of our diverse communities in Maryland.”

Maryland has developed and implemented a 21st-century approach to the Census. In addition to significant outreach on social media and as part of virtual and limited in-person events, the Maryland Department of Planning created several online tools to identify areas that require additional outreach. Governor Hogan, Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford, and First Lady Yumi Hogan recorded public service announcements about the 2020 Census, which can be found on the Maryland Census website at census.maryland.gov. Ideas and tools for Census outreach are also available on the site.

U.S. Census Bureau enumerators are currently visiting homes that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census. All Census enumerators are wearing masks; following Maryland’s public health guidelines, including physical distancing; and wearing an ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

For more information about the 2020 Census in Maryland, please visit census.maryland.gov.

