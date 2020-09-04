PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 3, 2020 –The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center will reopen lap swimming and limited fitness room use Thursday, Sept. 10.

In addition, swim lessons will begin Sept. 28 and more programming is scheduled to launch in October. The Hall is currently open to residents 18 years and older for therapy pool use only.

While the facility will be open with normal business hours, sessions are available by online reservation only. Registration will open Tuesday, Sept. 8. Capacity limits will be strictly enforced.

In an effort to slow the spread COVID-19, all swimmers must maintain adequate physical distancing at all times and wear a mask when not in the water. Guests will have their temperature checked and must sign a waiver upon entrance to the facility. Shower and locker facilities will not be available for use.

Residents can register for swim and fitness room time as well as future program opportunities online through the WebTrac registration system. Activity numbers are 620000 for Therapy Pool and 630000 for the Fitness Room. Pool lanes can be reserved using the Pool Lanes quick link.

For more information about the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, including hours and fees, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/395/Aquatic-Facilities.

The county continues to share the latest updates surrounding Calvert County’s response to COVID-19 on its virtual resource center at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus. Find information on Calvert County Government services online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.

Like this: Like Loading...