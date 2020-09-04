Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Purdue, announced on Monday that school meals would continue to be available at no cost to all students through December 31 of this year, subject to Congressional funding availability. Calvert County Public Schools is excited about the additional opportunity to provide meal service at no cost and will continue to offer it as long as funding and waivers allow.

GRAB ‘N GO MEAL PICKUP

REMINDER: Parents/Guardians must register their student(s) in order to participate in the Grab ‘n Go program being offered on Wednesdays from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Registration for this program opened last week and will continue to be available Monday through Friday (7:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.).

Please contact the Child Nutrition Office at 443.550.8680, 443.550.8683 or 443.550.8684 to complete your registration. If you are unsure if your student is registered for the program that started on September 2, 2020, please contact the Child Nutrition Office.

Once registered, parents/guardians may pick up meals without their children being present. Parents/guardians should have student names and school ID numbers ready for the pick-up site.

School meal distribution will continue at the four locations that were utilized during the summer. Starting on September 23, an additional location will be added at Huntingtown High School.

GRAB ‘N GO MEAL LOCATIONS

Current pickup time is 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Starting September 23, pickup time will be 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Windy Hill Middle School (bus drop-off area)

9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736

9560 Boyds Turn Rd. Owings, MD 20736 Calvert High School (side parking lot):

520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

GPS Address:600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678

520 Fox Run Blvd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678 GPS Address:600 Dares Beach Rd. Prince Frederick, MD 20678 Southern Middle School (bus drop-off area):

9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657

9615 H.G. Trueman Rd. Lusby, MD 20657 Patuxent High School (bus drop-off area):

12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657

12485 Southern Connector Blvd. Lusby, MD 20657 STARTING SEPTEMBER 23

Huntingtown High School (student parking lot, right side of building):

4125 N. Solomons Island Rd. Huntingtown, MD 20639

Like this: Like Loading...