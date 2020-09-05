The Department of Athletics of Calvert County Public Schools has announced that high schools will hold voluntary strength and conditioning workouts for athletes.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “We understand the importance of athletics and extracurricular activities for the health and social emotional well-being of students. We have specific guidelines in place for the safety of our athletes and coaches during the fall workouts, and we are exploring ways for other school clubs and activities to occur safely.”

Strength and conditioning will be open to all high school students with an interest in the sport. Participation/nonparticipation in these activities will not factor into spring semester team selection. The voluntary workouts will follow specific health and cleaning protocols established by the Department of Athletics, in conjunction with the Department of Student Services. The workouts will be held on the school campus outside, until further notice, with the exception of small groups in the weight room.

Detailed information regarding dates and times, plus additional guidelines, will be shared with families by school administrators.

