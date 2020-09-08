WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Congressman Steny H. Hoyer, Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, and Congressmen Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Andy Harris, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, and David Trone, announced $3,941,087.76 in federal funds to support projects throughout Maryland to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay and enhance environmental infrastructure.

“The Chesapeake Bay Watershed is a national environmental treasure and the driving force behind Maryland’s economy,” the lawmakers said. “This robust federal investment in state and local conservation efforts will support a healthy Bay and boost environmental infrastructure in communities across Maryland. As a Delegation, we will continue working to restore and preserve the Bay for future generations.”

The grants were awarded through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction Grants program and Small Watershed Grants program as follows:

$999,202.25 – Howard County, Maryland – Planting the Trees for the Future Initiative (Howard County, Maryland)

$990,000.00 – The Mid-Atlantic 4R Nutrient Stewardship Association – Accelerating Implementation of Farmer Adoption of Nutrient Stewardship Practices (Maryland)

$500,000.00 – Blue Water Baltimore, Inc. – Implementing Green Stormwater Infrastructure in West Baltimore (East, Southeast and West Baltimore City, within the Northwest Harbor-Patapsco River watershed and the Dead Run-Gwynns Falls watershed)

$297,288.93 – Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Inc. – Expanding Tree Canopy in Charles County, Maryland (Charles County, Maryland)

$469,887.75 – Harry R. Hughes Center for Agro-Ecology – Increasing Wetland Habitat and Creating Tidal Salt Marshes to Support American Black Duck (Somerset and Dorchester Counties, Maryland)

$487,837.36 – Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, Inc. – Healthy Streams Farm Stewardship: Chesapeake Logperch Initiative (Susquehanna River watersheds in York, Lancaster, Chester Pennsylvania and Harford and Cecil Counties, Maryland)

$500,000.00 – Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection – Glenmont Forest Green Streets Water Quality Restoration (Glenmont Forest community of Silver Spring, Maryland)

$194,636.22 – Lower Shore Land Trust – Delmarva Working and Natural Lands Conservation and Restoration (Wicomico, Somerset, and Worcester Counties, Maryland)

$49,890.00 – Delmarva Poultry Industry, Inc. – Establishing an Poultry Litter Matching Service for a Cleaner Bay and Healthy Farms (Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware, the Eastern Shore of Maryland and Eastern Shore of Virginia)

$49,300.93 – The Neighborhood Design Center – Municipal Urban Forestry Needs Analysis and Pilot Projects for Prince George’s County (Town of Forest Heights, Oxon Hill, City of New Carrollton, Maryland)

$50,000.00 – Shorerivers, Inc. – Old Love Point Park Stream and Park Restoration (Kent Island within the town of Stevensville, Queen Anne’s County, Maryland)

$49,698.95 – The Nature Conservancy – Identifying, Prioritizing, and Incentivizing Marsh Management Actions in the Chesapeake Bay (Maryland and Virginia tidal marshes)

$50,000.00 – National Wildlife Federation – Modelling an Approach to Greening Gray Infrastructure (Choptank River in Cambridge, Maryland)

$49,787.60 – Greater Baybrook Alliance – Greater Baybrook Green Infrastructure Master Plan (South Baltimore, Maryland)

$50,000.00 – Wicomico Environmental Trust – Monitoring Water Quality and Health of the Wicomico River (Wicomico River, Delmar, Maryland)

$50,000.00 – Carroll County Government – Bureau of Resource Management – Roberts Field Restoration (Hampstead, Carroll County, Maryland)

$49,804.78 – Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments – River Herring Habitat Assessment for Oxon Run and Lower Beaverdam Creek (Oxon Run and Lower Beaverdam Creek, Prince George’s County, Maryland)

$49,475.75 – Center for Watershed Protection, Inc. – Maryland State Fairgrounds Green Infrastructure Planning and Design (Timonium, Maryland)

$49,948.86 – Community Ecology Institute – Hickory Ridge Walkable Watershed Concept Plan Development for the Patuxent River Watershed (Howard County, Maryland)

$47,517.84 – The Potomac Conservancy, Inc. – Expanding Growing Native Tree Initiative (Montgomery and Frederick Counties Maryland, and Northern Virginia)



Like this: Like Loading...