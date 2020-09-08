I have been hearing good things about a little place down in St. Mary’s County that has great Asian food. I decided to check it out. Everyone was correct…the food is delicious!

Nena’s (N&N) Oriental Market and Carry-out is located in Great Mills. I have driven by it many times, but never really noticed it. When you first walk in, all the Asian products catch your eye. I love shopping at markets like this. There are such interesting products. The candy is always fun to try. The item I noticed the most was the rice. There are so many varieties. I love jasmine and basmati rice, and they had plenty. They even have rice in 50-pound bags. 50 pounds! That is enough rice to last a lifetime!

Against one wall is the kitchen carry-out. The food was great. We ordered Lemon Chicken with Fried Rice, Chicken Adobo with Fried Rice, and Shrimp Tempura. The Lemon Chicken was tender boneless chicken with a light touch of lemon. The Chicken Adobo was pieces of bone-in chicken in a delicate sauce. The Shrimp Tempura was breaded with panko and was fantastic. The breading was light, and it was not greasy. The food was ready quickly and the prices were great!

I also got Puto, which are little buns made from rice, coconut, sugar, and baking powder. They were not as sweet as I thought they would be, but they were tasty. The Ube Sprinkles (ube is purple yam) were delicious cookies.

For large events, they have a big selection of party platters. Everyone was so friendly and helpful. I can’t wait to go back to try some of their other offerings.

Nena’s (N&N) Oriental Market and Carry-out is definitely worth the ride to Great Mills!

Their hours are:

Market – 9:00 am until 8:00 pm

– 9:00 am until 8:00 pm Kitchen/carry-out – 10:00 am until 7:30 pm

They are open seven days a week.

Nena’s (N&N) Oriental Market and Carry-out Facebook page.

Nena’s Oriental Market and Carry-out

20259 Point Lookout Road

Great Mills, MD

240-237-8162

