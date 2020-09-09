Caitlin Fregelette Credit: Calvert County Public Schools

Caitlin Fregelette, Teacher of the Year for Calvert County Public Schools, is one of seven finalists for the title of Maryland Teacher of the Year. As a teacher of physical education and health at Calvert High School, Ms. Fregelette’s platform focuses on the physical and mental wellbeing of students.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “Ms. Fregelette truly deserves to be recognized as a finalist for Maryland Teacher of the Year. If she is selected as the winner, her advocacy for health education will benefit students across the state, just as it has here in Calvert County.”

Ms. Fregelette is a 2008 SUNY Cortland graduate with a BS in Physical Education and MS in Health.Caitlin is an executive board member for SHAPE Maryland and collaborates on MSDE committees designing curriculum and professional development opportunities. She is a School Health Council member, system wellness coordinator, and Opioid Addiction Prevention Grant coordinator. Caitlin sponsors Calvert High clubs highlighting mental health, stress, and trauma and teaches community fitness classes, reconnecting with former students while forging parent and community relationships. She has received numerous community agency awards for enhancing community health.

A panel of judges from key educational organizations that represent principals, teachers, school boards, parents, and institutions of higher education selected the finalists from teachers representing each of Maryland’s 24 local school systems. The seven finalists were chosen based on a rigorous set of state and national criteria including: teaching philosophy and results, community involvement, knowledge of general education issues, and desire for professional and instructional improvement.

“Maryland’s teachers show unwavering dedication in their work to educate, encourage, and inspire our young people,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “I congratulate these seven educators on their nominations and thank them for their extraordinary work in the classroom and in our communities.”

“These outstanding educators are a true inspiration to their colleagues and students,” said Dr. Salmon. “Our seven finalists exemplify excellence in education here in Maryland and have made a true impact in the support they provide to our communities in and out of the classroom.”

The2020-2021 Maryland Teacher of the Yearwill be announced on Maryland Public Television on October 8, 2020 in a 30-minute special program airing at 8:00 p.m. on MPT2 and in a livestream on MPT’s Youtube.com channel MarylandPublicTV. The winner will receive cash awards, technology equipment, national travel opportunities, and a new car valued at more than $25,000, donated by the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association.

The selected Maryland Teacher of the Year will go on to compete for the esteemed National Teacher of the Year Award and spend the coming year as an educational speaker and advisor.

Presenting sponsors of the Maryland Teacher of the Year Program are Comcast, the Maryland Automobile Dealers Association, McDonald’s Family of Maryland, SMART Technologies, and Northrop Grumman Electronic Systems. Platinum sponsors include BGE, Maryland Public Television, NTA Life, and Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

