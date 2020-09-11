PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 11, 2020 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces the Southern, Harriet E. Brown, Mt. Hope, and Northeast community centers, and the North Beach Recreation Center will reopen to residents on Monday, Sept. 14.

While facilities will be open normal business hours, activities will be by reservation only with a limited number of participants to allow for social distancing. No drop-in activities will be available. To view facility hours, available activities, or to make reservations, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CommunityCenters and click on the facility of your choice.

“It is exciting to finally reopen community centers safely to the public and begin offering activities for citizens again,” said Parks & Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding through this difficult time and look forward to providing a variety of fun, educational, and exciting recreation events for participants of all ages.”

In an effort to slow the spread COVID-19, all patrons must maintain adequate physical distancing at all times and must wear a mask per the Governor’s statewide mask order. Guests will have their temperature checked and must sign a waiver upon entrance to the facility.

The county continues to share the latest updates surrounding Calvert County’s response to COVID-19 on its virtual resource center at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

