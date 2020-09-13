A Prince George’s County grand jury today indicted a suspended Prince George’s County Police officer. Corporal Luis Aponte faces one count of felony theft and two counts of misconduct in office. He is now suspended without pay.

Aponte, who was on a discretionary suspension in June of 2019, which prohibited him from working secondary employment, is accused of clocking into a secondary employment job and then leaving that workplace during his assigned shift. He’s also accused of clocking in when he was not scheduled to work. Another officer saw Aponte at the secondary employment work site and notified his commander. Aponte’s commander then notified the Internal Affairs Division. Aponte is accused of carrying out this secondary employment misconduct for approximately one month.

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division then brought its investigation to the State’s Attorney’s Office for consideration of criminal charges.

“This investigation is yet another example of a fellow officer observing potential misconduct and it is brought to the attention of our Internal Affairs Division. We are committed to the highest standards and when an officer doesn’t meet those standards, we will hold him or her accountable,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez. Aponte originally joined the PGPD in1998 and left in 2004 to join another law enforcement agency. In 2005, he returned to the PGPD. At the time of his suspension, Aponte was assigned to the Bureau of Investigation.

