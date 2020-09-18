PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 18, 2020 –The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) announces that Calvert County will follow Gov. Larry Hogan’s action to expand indoor dining capacity from 50% to 75%, effective Monday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. The governor’s order also requires the continued use of face masks and continued social distancing between tables.

Restaurants and patrons must maintain strict attention to health guidance, distancing and sanitation measures.

Local businesses and citizens should review the state guidelines, available online at https://governor.maryland.gov/recovery. For business assistance, please contact the Calvert County Department of Economic Development by email info@ecalvert.com or by calling 410-535-4583.

County government is open, however, buildings remain closed to the public. The county continues to share the latest updates surrounding Calvert County’s response to COVID-19 through a virtual resource center on its website, including any precautionary measures, guidance, and closures at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

