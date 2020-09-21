LEONARDTOWN, MD– On Friday, Sept. 18, Governor Larry Hogan marked the beginning of the state’s first ever state-wide Maryland Restaurant Week by announcing expanded capacity for indoor dining.

Effective Monday, Sept. 21 at 5 p.m., capacity for indoor operations at restaurants may increase from 50 to 75%, with appropriate distancing, and following strict public health requirements consistent with the CDC, FDA, and the National Restaurant Association. Read the governor’s order.

St. Mary’s County Department of Economic Development Director Chris Kaselemis said, “This is fantastic news for all of our local restaurants, and we encourage residents to get out and enjoy the local flavors in St. Mary’s County establishments.”

This week is also a great reminder to purchase a BOOST St. Mary’s County Restaurant gift card at participating locations. The purchaser spends $25 for a gift card that has a $50 value. For more information on the BOOST program.

Residents can search the Maryland Restaurant Week website for details and participating restaurants. “All counties and all restaurants have come together for a weeklong effort in support of our industry. No course requirements, no prix-fixe menus needed, and no entry fees. Restaurants may offer special menus, discounts, or seasonal fare for dine-in, curbside, or carryout.”

Like this: Like Loading...