LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will be conducting the Public Logic and Accuracy Demonstration on the DS200 Ballot Scanner and the Express Voting Units Oct. 9, 2020, at 10 a.m. The public testing will be held in person at the Board of Elections office 23250 Hollywood Road Leonardtown, MD, 20650. Due to social distancing guidelines, there will be a limited number of people allowed in to view the demonstration. For information, please call 301-475-4200, ext. 71613.

The 2020 General Election canvassing of the ballots by mail will begin Oct. 12, 2020, at 9 a.m. The full canvassing schedule will be posted on the Board of Elections webpage, https://www.stmarysmd.com/supervisorofelections/.

For more information, please contact Wendy Adkins at wendy.adkins@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71613.

