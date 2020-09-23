On September 22, 2020, at approximately 9:55 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Burger King, located at 21650 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported robbery with an injured subject. Deputies arrived on the scene and located a male victim suffering from a stab wound.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, Crime Lab personnel, and K-9 units responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined the suspects entered the business and demanded money. During the robbery, the victim sustained a stab wound to his abdominal area and was subsequently flown to an area trauma center for treatment. The suspects then fled the business on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brian Fennessey at (301) 475-4200 extension 78103 or by email at Brian.Fennessey@stmarysmd.com .

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...