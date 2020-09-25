LEONARDTOWN, MD (September 25, 2020) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has determined that persons confirmed to have COVID-19 may have come into close contact with other community members. The potential public exposure location, dates, and times are as follows:

Expressions of Beauty Hair Salon

28103 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659

* Dates: September 12, 16, 17 and 18

* Time ranges: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Community members who were also at this location during the specified dates/times may be at risk for COVID-19 and should:

* Self-monitor for symptoms (may appear 2–14 days after last day of exposure), including:

+ Fever or chills

+ Cough

+ Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

+ Fatigue

+ Muscle or body aches

+ Headache

+ New loss of taste or smell

+ Sore throat

+ Congestion or runny nose

+ Nausea or vomiting

+ Diarrhea

* Get tested for COVID-19 (http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing/) – Expanded hours available 9-25-20 and 9-26-20 (http://www.smchd.org/2020/09/expanded-covid-19-testing-announced-for-9-25-20-9-26-20/)

* Quarantine (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/quarantine.html) from others for 14 days from the last date of exposure even if COVID-19 testing during this time is negative

If you develop symptoms:

* Get tested for COVID-19 (http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-testing/)

* Call your healthcare provider to discuss your symptoms

* Self-isolate – Remain at home until you receive instructions about next steps from your healthcare provider or local health department. Stay at least 6 feet away from others. If possible, do not share a bathroom or bedroom with others in your household.

* If symptoms worsen or you need medical attention, call ahead before going to your doctor’s office, urgent care or the emergency department. If in a medical emergency, call 9-1-1 and notify dispatch of your potential exposure concerns.

For additional information on COVID-19, please visit: www.smchd.org/coronavirus.

