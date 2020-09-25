BALTIMORE, MD (September 24, 2020) – The Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) announced today that drivers who do not have E-ZPass can proactively make payments for tolls currently listed in the tolling system for their vehicle(s) for trips made on or before June 30, 2020. These balances due can be paid online or by visiting an MDTA Customer Service Center at its toll facilities. At ezpassmd.com customers can view the number and dollar amount of these toll transactions currently pending in the system. Just click on “Pay Video Toll” and enter the vehicle information.

On March 17, 2020, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to assist and provide financial relief to our customers, the MDTA ceased cash tolling operations and initiated statewide all-electronic tolling. The MDTA also paused processing and mailing Notices of Toll Due, temporarily adjusted the Video Toll rate down to the cash rate at toll facilities that were accepting cash as of March 17*, and extended expiration dates ofE-ZPassdiscount plans.

Customers should take note of the following tolling updates that will occur in upcoming weeks as Maryland has moved into Phase III of its COVID-19 recovery plan:

Mailing of Notices of Toll Due will resume in mid-October , beginning with unpaid transactions for trips made from March through June.

, beginning with unpaid transactions for trips made from March through June. Effective November 1, standard 45-day plan cycles resume forE-ZPassMaryland Discount Plans at the Bay Bridge (US 50/301), Nice/Middleton Bridge (US 301) and throughout the Baltimore region – including the Fort McHenry (I-95) and Baltimore Harbor (I-895) tunnels, Francis Scott Key (I-695) and Hatem (US 40) bridges, and John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95) – and the standard 90-day plan cycle resumes for the Bay Bridge (US 50/301) Shoppers Plan.

A date for the return to the standard Video Toll rate will occur in the coming months. Additional information to follow. The latest details on the MDTA’s COVID-19 response are available here.

Discount Plan holders whose commuting patterns have changed due to telework or other reasons are strongly urged to review the terms and conditions of planshereand consider changing their accounts from the commuter rate to the regularly discountedE-ZPassMaryland rate to avoid potentially losing any commuter plan trips after November 1. Using the Baltimore Region Discount Plan as an example, it’s more economical for customers to cancel this commuter plan if they make less than 24 trips within the 45-day plan cycle. These customers will still save by taking advantage of theE-ZPassMaryland discount.

If drivers have any questions, would like to make a toll payment, discuss available payment options, discontinue their commuter discount plans because their commuting/travel patterns have changed, or want to join E-ZPass Maryland, they can visit a Customer Service Center (locations and hours can be found at ezpassmd.com/en/about/csc.shtml) or call toll-free 1-866-320-9995. Customers may regularly check their balances due online, as additional transactions may post to the system and become available for payment.

To avoid future Notices of Toll Due, save money, and have peace of mind when traveling, the MDTA encourages customers to join the nearly 1.4 million drivers who pay the lowest tolls with E-ZPass Maryland. Transponders are free, and sign-up is available 24/7 at ezpassmd.com. Online sign-up is the easiest and quickest way to start saving today! E-ZPass “On the Go” transponders may not be available in many retail locations currently as the MDTA is reordering additional stock.

As part of Maryland’s pandemic recovery, MDTA has made all-electronic tolling permanent statewide, makingE-ZPassMaryland even better for our customers. This protects both our customers and our employees by eliminating contact at toll plazas and easing travel since there’s no more stopping to pay tolls.

Please note, there will be a brief period when the website, service line (1-866-320-9995) and our Customer Service Centers will be temporarily unavailable as we transition to a new and improved tolling system and new tolling vendor, anticipated for later this year.

*The following facilities were accepting cash on March 17, 2020: John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95), Bay Bridge (US 50/301), Fort McHenry (I-95) and Baltimore Harbor (I-895) tunnels, and Nice/Middleton Bridge (US 301). The standard Video Toll rate has continued to apply at the Francis Scott Key (I-695) and Thomas J. Hatem (US 40) bridges, I-95 Express Toll Lanes and Intercounty Connector (ICC)/MD 200, which already had all-electronic tolling and were not accepting cash tolls.

