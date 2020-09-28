PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Sept. 28, 2020 –The Calvert County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, has partnered with Recycle Coach to launch a mobile app to help residents recycle in Calvert County. The app connects citizens with local disposal information, educational tools for all ages and collection requirements to make recycling a breeze.

With Recycle Coach, residents can:

·Receive instantaneous answers to recycling questions.

·Become recycling experts with a comprehensive “What Goes Where?” search tool, including local disposal information, disposal costs and recycling event dates.

·Help reduce the amount of waste in local landfills by learning how to make mindful and informed recycling decisions.

“Recycle Coach empowers residents to make smarter disposal decisions and take an active approach to reducing household waste,” said Public Works Director Kerry Dull. “It provides simple and accurate information for anyone interested in becoming a better recycler.”

Citizens are encouraged to visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/RecycleCoach to learn more. Recycle Coach is available on desktop, mobile, or through digital assistants including Amazon Alexa and Google Home. The free app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.