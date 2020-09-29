One of my very favorite places to go for delicious food is Kaow Thai Restaurant and Sushi Bar in LaPlata. The food is fresh and flavorful! The sushi is some of the best in the area.

Open since February 2016, Kaow Thai serves delectable Thai food. I have been a frequent diner since their opening. Two of my favorites are Curry Puffs (appetizer) and Him Ma Parn (beef or chicken). I get both every time I go…I know I should try something different, but I cannot! The Curry Puffs are chicken, potatoes, and spices in a crispy pastry. They are served with a sweet cucumber sauce and are amazing! The Him Ma Parn is meat (you pick your protein), peppers, tomatoes, onions, pineapple, and cashews. Hello…pineapple and cashews…yes! Cooked in a brown sauce, it is fabulous! I do not get mine very spicy; it can be prepared according to your preference.

Some other favorites menu items are the Drunken Noodles, Pad Thai, Massamun Curry, and Sushi. My daughter loves the Baltimore Rolls.

The restaurant is family-friendly and family-owned. The staff are all friendly and knowledgeable about the food. They offer in-house dining and carryout. With limited restaurant seating, reservations can be made at 240-901-2910.

I highly recommend this restaurant!!

Kaow Thai Restaurant and Sushi Bar’s hours are:

Monday through Thursday – 11:00am to 9:00pm

11:00am to 9:00pm Friday – 11:00am – 10:00pm

11:00am – 10:00pm Saturday – 12:00pm – 10:00pm

12:00pm – 10:00pm Sunday – 12:00pm to 9:00pm

Kaow Thai’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/hadwaldorf

Kaow Thai’s website: http://www.kaowthaimd.com/

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.8

Service – 4.7

Ambiance – 4.6

Total – 4.7

Kaow Thai Restaurant and Sushi Bar