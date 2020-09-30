Last night at the Southern Maryland Volunteer Fireman’s Association Meeting held at the Newburg VFD, Past Chief and current Deputy Fire Chief Bobby Higgs was inducted into the SMVFA Hall of Fame.

Past Chief Bobby Higgs joins several of our other members who have already been inducted to the SMVFA Hall of Fame with this distinct honor. The SMVFA Hall of Fame Committee selects 10 inductees every year from numerous submissions turned in from the Charles, Calvert, and St. Mary’s volunteer fire departments.

Congratulations to Past Chief Bobby Higgs on this honor. Thank you for your dedication and commitment to the Cobb Island VFD and EMS.

Well deserved!

