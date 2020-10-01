LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections announces voting centers and drop box locations for the 2020 general election.

St. Mary’s County will have one early voting center location that will be open Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. The early voting center is located at:

Hollywood Firehouse

24801 Three Notch Road

Hollywood, MD 20636

The following ballot drop box locations will be available starting Sept. 30, 2020. These locations are open 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Nov. 3, 2020:

Lexington Park Library Hollywood Firehouse

21677 F D R Blvd 24801 Three Notch Road

Lexington Park, MD 20653 Hollywood, MD 20636

Great Mills High School Board of Elections (old office)

21130 Great Mills Road 41650 Tudor Hall Road

Great Mills, MD 20634 Leonardtown, MD 20650

The following ballot drop box locations will open the week of Oct. 15th – Oct. 17th (exact date of installation not known yet). The box will be open 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Nov. 3, 2020.

Charlotte Hall Library Board of Elections Office (new)

37600 New Market Road 23250 Hollywood Road

Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 Leonardtown, MD 20650

Leonardtown High School Margaret Brent Middle School

23995 Point Lookout Road 29675 Point Lookout Road

Leonardtown, MD 20650 Mechanicsville, MD 20659



Lexington Park Elementary School

46763 S. Shangri-La Drive

Lexington Park, MD 20653

The following ballot drop boxes will be open the week of Oct. 22nd – Oct. 24th (exact date of installation not known yet). The boxes will be open 24-hours per day,seven days per week through Nov. 3, 2020:

Spring Ridge Middle School Lettie Marshall Dent Elem School

19856 Three Notch Road 37840 New Market Turner Rd

Lexington Park, MD 20653 Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Per Governor Hogan’s proclamation, not all polling locations will be open Nov. 3, 2020. However, St. Mary’s will have these Election Day Vote Centers open Nov. 3, 2020, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. These locations are open to all voters regardless of district.

Hollywood Firehouse Great Mills High School

24801 Three Notch Road 21130 Great Mills Road

Hollywood, MD 20636 Lexington Park, MD 20653

Leonardtown High School Margaret Brent Middle School

23995 Point Lookout Road 29675 Point Lookout Road

Leonardtown, MD 20650 Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Lexington Park Elem School Spring Ridge Middle School

46763 S. Shangri-La Drive 19856 Three Notch Road

Lexington Park, MD 20653 Lexington Park, MD 20653

Lettie Marshall Dent Elem School

37840 New Market Turner Road

Mechanicsville, MD 20659

Please visit the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections webpage or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625.

