Support Local Journalism
Thank you for all of your comments, ideas, photos and support!
LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections announces voting centers and drop box locations for the 2020 general election.
St. Mary’s County will have one early voting center location that will be open Oct. 26 through Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. The early voting center is located at:
Hollywood Firehouse
24801 Three Notch Road
Hollywood, MD 20636
The following ballot drop box locations will be available starting Sept. 30, 2020. These locations are open 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Nov. 3, 2020:
Lexington Park Library Hollywood Firehouse
21677 F D R Blvd 24801 Three Notch Road
Lexington Park, MD 20653 Hollywood, MD 20636
Great Mills High School Board of Elections (old office)
21130 Great Mills Road 41650 Tudor Hall Road
Great Mills, MD 20634 Leonardtown, MD 20650
The following ballot drop box locations will open the week of Oct. 15th – Oct. 17th (exact date of installation not known yet). The box will be open 24-hours per day, seven days per week through Nov. 3, 2020.
Charlotte Hall Library Board of Elections Office (new)
37600 New Market Road 23250 Hollywood Road
Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 Leonardtown, MD 20650
Leonardtown High School Margaret Brent Middle School
23995 Point Lookout Road 29675 Point Lookout Road
Leonardtown, MD 20650 Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Lexington Park Elementary School
46763 S. Shangri-La Drive
Lexington Park, MD 20653
The following ballot drop boxes will be open the week of Oct. 22nd – Oct. 24th (exact date of installation not known yet). The boxes will be open 24-hours per day,seven days per week through Nov. 3, 2020:
Spring Ridge Middle School Lettie Marshall Dent Elem School
19856 Three Notch Road 37840 New Market Turner Rd
Lexington Park, MD 20653 Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Per Governor Hogan’s proclamation, not all polling locations will be open Nov. 3, 2020. However, St. Mary’s will have these Election Day Vote Centers open Nov. 3, 2020, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. These locations are open to all voters regardless of district.
Hollywood Firehouse Great Mills High School
24801 Three Notch Road 21130 Great Mills Road
Hollywood, MD 20636 Lexington Park, MD 20653
Leonardtown High School Margaret Brent Middle School
23995 Point Lookout Road 29675 Point Lookout Road
Leonardtown, MD 20650 Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Lexington Park Elem School Spring Ridge Middle School
46763 S. Shangri-La Drive 19856 Three Notch Road
Lexington Park, MD 20653 Lexington Park, MD 20653
Lettie Marshall Dent Elem School
37840 New Market Turner Road
Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Please visit the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections webpage or call 301-475-4200, ext. 1625.