St. Mary’s City, MD- Historic St. Mary’s City is happy to announce that we are now offering small group tours of the museum on select days. Perfect for families looking to supplement an online education, these tours are small in number and will take place mostly outdoors.

Those wishing to schedule a tour should expect to follow state health guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing. There will be a minimum number of eight people required to book a tour, with a maximum of ten to ensure a healthy and educational experience for all. A museum guide will take the group to all four of the main outdoor living history exhibit areas for the Maryland Highlights tour, or one can be custom designed with visitor needs in mind!

Historic St. Mary’s City is also offering a new option for families with older students. The new Exploring the Past tour is a two-hour tour specifically designed for high school students and meets US & AP US History Maryland Standards.

Small group tours are offered on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m.—2 p.m. or 10:30 a.m.—2:30 p.m. Small groups will need to pre-register and pre-pay to secure a tour of Historic St. Mary’s City. Two days advance notice is required. . Those that are interested may contact the Group Tours Department at 240-895-4980 or email Groups@DigsHistory.org.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about the museum contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@DigsHistory.org.

