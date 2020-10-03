Looking for a fun day out for the whole family? On October 24, 2020, Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) will have you covered. Guests are welcome to come to the museum in costume to celebrate the season.

All activities on October 24 are included with the cost of admission. Activities may include:

Legends and Lore tour at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., which discusses superstitions of the 17th century; corn husk crafts to take home; snap a photo at the selfie station located in the Margaret Brent boxwood garden; and a museum scavenger hunt. Younger guests will receive a goody bag, on their way out, from The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary.

Families and guests are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch to enjoy the weather.

For the safety of HSMC staff and guests, those attending will be expected to follow CDC health guidelines, including mask-wearing and social distancing.

General admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for youth, and children 5 and younger are free. Discounted admission is available through the IMLS program, Museums For All. To view museums associated with the program, or to find out more information about Museums For All, visit Museums4All.org. For more information, about Fall Family Fun Day, contact 240-895-4980 or email Groups@DigsHistory.org.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology on the site of Maryland’s first capital in beautiful, tidewater Southern Maryland. For more information about the museum contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990, 800-SMC-1634, or info@DigsHistory.org.

