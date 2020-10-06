Homicide Unit detectives identified and arrested a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in Clinton in February. The suspect is 52-year-old Gerald Edwards of the 1900 block of Lawrence Street in Washington, DC. Edwards is charged with the murder of 52-year-old Stanley Gaskins Jr. of Washington, DC.

On February 22, 2020, at approximately 1:05 am, patrol officers were called to the 7400 block of Old Alexandria Ferry Road for a shooting. Officers found Gaskins and a second person, an adult male, outside suffering from gunshot wounds. Gaskins was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim survived his injuries.

Gerald Edwards

Through various investigative techniques, Edwards was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody in Washington, DC on October 2nd. He is charged with first and second degree murder and related charges. He has confessed to shooting the victims during an argument.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 20-0010499.

