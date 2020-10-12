This upcoming Monday and Tuesday, funeral services will be taking place in Charles County for Officer Jacob Hancher, a police officer in Myrtle Beach who was killed in the line of duty on October 3.

Officer Hancher was from Charles County and his family still lives in this area. Members of our Motors Team, along with other local police officers and those traveling from out of state, will be assisting with the funeral. As we pay our respects to Officer Hancher, we want you to know the following traffic information so that you can plan accordingly.

• Monday evening, October 12 from 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. – Old Washington Road (Route 925) will be closed from Terrace Drive to Decimal Place in Waldorf for the viewing of Officer Hancher.

• Tuesday morning, October 13 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Poplar Hill Road will be closed between Mattawoman Beantown Road (Route 5) and Gardiner Road. Also, St Peter’s Church Road will be closed at the entrance to St Peter’s Church. Officers will be on hand to help direct traffic.

Our thoughts and our prayers continue to be with the family and his co-workers.

