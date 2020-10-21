The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Derrick Emile Vanlierop. Vanlierop is wanted for Armed Robbery.

Anyone with information in regards to this subject is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and or DFC Chip Ward at (443) 532-0603 or Sgt. Phillip Foote at (443) 624-7137.

At this time this is all the information the Sheriff’s Office has provided via Facebook.

