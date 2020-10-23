Visitation in nursing homes and assisted living is vital to the social, emotional, and physical well being of the residents. However, we must remain vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the facilities. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has provided the facilities with guidelines to follow for safely reopening and for safe visitation. For the guidance and regulations, please click here.

Outdoor visitation is preferred and recommended if weather and resident health permits. Each facility has a specific policy and plans to accommodate their space, residents, and visitors.

Facilities will limit the number of visitors per resident, place age limits for visitors, limit visitation time, maintain social distancing with six feet or more of separation, and require screening, hand hygiene, and proper masking. If social distancing and proper masking are not followed, the resident will be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine without in-person visitation.

According to CMS guidelines, indoor visitation can be considered in facilities that have been free of COVID-19 cases for 14 days and where the local positivity rate is 10% or less. However, it is strongly recommended that facilities maintain outdoor visitation as long as possible.

The Charles County Department of Health has been and continues to work closely with the facilities in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in this vulnerable population. Individuals with questions related to COVID-19 can contact the Charles County Department of Health COVID-19 hotline at 301-609-6717 or visit the Charles County Department of Health website.

