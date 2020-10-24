Calvert County Public Schools has received a 95 percent rating from the State of Maryland on the 2020 Statewide Maintenance Effectiveness Report. The report, which provides an overview of the annual maintenance surveys conducted across public school buildings in Maryland, provides an assessment summary for each school system, conducted from fiscal year (FY) 2015 through FY 2020. Calvert County’s score indicates that 95 percent of buildings assessed during the last six years were rated as Superior or Good, placing it among the top five school systems in Maryland.

The annual facility assessment, which measures 35 key indicators of effective maintenance, looks at components that include parking lots, roofs, electrical equipment, and HVAC. Over the last six years, 19 of Calvert’s school buildings have been assessed by the State, representing nearly 75 percent of building inventory. The FY 2020 inspections continue to showcase Calvert’s commitment to facilities maintenance, with a total of seven schools assessed and rated Good on the State assessment.

Dr. Daniel Curry, Superintendent, said “With great efforts from both the Maintenance and Operations Departments, CCPS continues to excel in maintaining our facilities as some of the best in the state of Maryland. It is with great pride that CCPS thanks the dedicated employees of these departments for their continuing dedication to the excellence of school maintenance.”

Calvert County Public Schools maintains over 2.4 million square feet of space across 26 buildings and is the 12th largest school system in Maryland.

