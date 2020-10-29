LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools Department of Food and Nutrition Services announces changes in the schedule of curbside meal distribution beginning the month of November. Meals are available for students ages 18 years and younger. Meals can be picked up from any school site even if your student attends a different school.

Week of November 9 – Due to the Veterans’ Day holiday, meals will be distributed on Monday, November 9 and Thursday, November 12 only. Monday’s meal bag will include food for three days (Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday). Thursday’s meal bag will include food for two days (Thursday and Friday). The time for curbside meal distribution during this week is 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Beginning November 16 – Curbside meal distribution will continue at each school on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; however, the pickup times will change. The new time for curbside meal distribution will be as follows:

Elementary school curbside meal pick-up will be: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Middle school curbside meal pick-up will be: 11 a.m. – 12 Noon

High school curbside meal pick-up will be: 12 Noon – 1 p.m.

These new curbside meal distribution times will continue until further notice.

Week of November 23 – Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, curbside meals will be distributed on Monday only. This meal bag will include five days of meals for breakfast, lunch, supper, and snack. All meal bags include milk and/or water. Meal distribution times for this day will be as noted above.

Flyers containing these schedule changes will be distributed in each meal bag prior to the week the schedule change is to begin.

More information can also be found on the SMCPS home page under Twitter. If you have any questions regarding the schedule change, please send them to www.foodservice@smcps.org

