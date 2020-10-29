LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Maryland State Board of Education approved a request from local school systems to move the start date for winter sports to December 7, 2020, from February 1, 2021.

In accordance with the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) Interscholastic Athletic Competition Season Update, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will begin the winter sports season on December 7, 2020. SMCPS is currently engaged in fall sports as part of our first-semester engagement plan.

We will continue to fully implement our local first semester athletic and extracurricular engagement plan through December 4, 2020.

For more information about the MPSSAA update please visit:

https://www.mpssaa.org/mpssaa-interscholastic-athletic-competition-season-update-/

The health and safety of our student participants, coaches, and sponsors is our top priority. Please contact your school’s athletic director or Michael A. Watson, Director of Facility Coordination, Health and Physical Education, and Athletics at mawatson@smcps.org if you have any questions or would like to acquire additional information.

