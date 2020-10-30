NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Air Combat Electronics program office (PMA-209) launched its new Hardware Open Systems Technologies (HOST) website on Oct. 20, which provides a hardware framework for designing the open architecture (OA) embedded computing systems for DoD systems.

Developed by a team from academia, industry, and across the DoD, HOST is an OA standards framework designed to allow coordination between integrators, module vendors, and related standards groups. It functions as a key open standards resource in support of the Modular Open System Approach (MOSA) initiative set forth by the Army, Navy, and Air Force Secretaries.

As illustrated on the website, OA is a type of computer architecture (including software and hardware) intended to make additions, upgrades, and swapping of components easy and interchangeable. HOST, already adopted by major acquisition category programs, uses OA to provide a standardized structure during component design for production and redesigns of fielded aircraft. This framework results in facilitating modularity and interoperability to reduce costs and more rapidly increase upgradeability.

“We are committed to ensuring that the HOST standards are included in all requirements, programming, and development activities to the maximum extent possible at NAVAIR,” said Capt. Margaret Wilson, PMA-209 program manager. “This website makes it much easier for our industry partners to view the latest information so we can accelerate the fielding of the new capability to Navy and Marine Corps aviation.”

The new website serves as a central repository of information on HOST details, benefits, applications, tutorials, guides, examples, and other OA resources.

“The website is highly informative for those interested or involved in open architectures within the industry, academia, and government programs as well as the acquisition community in general,” said Lt. Cmdr. Kristen Whitesell, PMA-209 avionics architecture team lead.

“The HOST standard and the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) technical standard for hardware and software are complimentary and readily available open standards that support recent DoD and service-specific MOSA guidance to address all five MOSA principles,” said Joe Carter, U.S. Army Program Executive Office Aviation acting assistant systems engineering branch chief and elected FACE Consortium steering committee chair. “Establishing platform foundations built using open standards opens up the competition, promotes innovation, and reduces the cost to enable us to provide a wide variety of new and improved capabilities to our warfighters from any number of technology suppliers.”

PMA-209 delivers current and future, common and protected, foundational capabilities and standards that ensure naval aviation forces win in combat. The program office is NAVAIR’s executive agent for the development and management of cutting-edge air combat electronics systems.

Established in 1988, PMA-209 is responsible for providing critical capabilities to the warfighter in the form of common, fully developed, supportable, and reliable systems that align with the strategic and operational requirements of our platform PEO/PMA customers. By delivering the highest quality products and services on time and within budget, PMA-209 has built a solid reputation for superior quality as well as sound business practices implementing state-of-the-art technology solutions across the Naval Aviation Enterprise.

For more information regarding HOST, contact: AAT.fct@navy.mil

