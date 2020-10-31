The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has produced a draft 2020-2034 White-tailed Deer Management Plan. The plan establishes long-term goals for white-tailed deer management in Maryland and identifies specific objectives and strategies for achieving those goals.

To develop the draft, the department used input from the public, obtained through a stakeholder group and opinion surveys, to develop a well-rounded, science-based plan for the coming years. Maryland’s first deer plan was created in 1998 and revised once in 2009.

“We are pleased to present the 2020-2034 White-tailed Deer Management Plan for public review,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “We look forward to this phase of the public process as it always helps inform and improve our ability to manage deer for all Maryland citizens.”

The public can view the draft plan and comment online from Oct. 28 through Nov. 27. The department will also accept feedback by phone at 410-260-8540, by fax at 410-260-8596, or in writing to Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Wildlife and Heritage Service, 580 Taylor Avenue, E-1, Annapolis, Maryland, 21401.

Like this: Like Loading...