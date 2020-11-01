RINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 26, 2020 – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new, expanded and relocated businesses:



New Businesses



Aarow Contracting

99 Skipjack Road, Unit 1, Prince Frederick

301-290-5897

ASCI Creations

379 Whirlaway Drive, Prince Frederick

603-748-6537

Budget Blinds of Huntingtown

3026 Abington Manor Drive, Huntingtown

410-610-7401

City Wide Mechanical

99 Skipjack Road, Unit 2, Prince Frederick

410-257-0726

Five Below

855 North Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick

443-384-1276

Hearing Solutions Audiology Center

10264 Southern Maryland Blvd., Suite 103, Dunkirk

301-327-5371

MAGA Mechanical

99 Skipjack Road, Unit 1, Prince Frederick

410-610-2533

Megalodon Adventures

Port Republic

410-474-0396

Panda Express Chinese Kitchen

815 Prince Frederick Blvd., Prince Frederick

443-973-6877

Southern Roots Salon, LLC

13942 HG Trueman Road, Solomons

410-326-1200

Watchful Eagle Antiques

5225 Surrey Court, Huntingtown

410-414-2678

Expansion

Lucrezia’s Childcare

4190 Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown

443-432-3394

Relocations

Infinity Restoration, Inc.

475 Main St., Prince Frederick

410-451-5780

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

