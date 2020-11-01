Support Local Journalism
RINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 26, 2020 – Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability. New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive. These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new, expanded and relocated businesses:
New Businesses
99 Skipjack Road, Unit 1, Prince Frederick
301-290-5897
379 Whirlaway Drive, Prince Frederick
603-748-6537
3026 Abington Manor Drive, Huntingtown
410-610-7401
99 Skipjack Road, Unit 2, Prince Frederick
410-257-0726
855 North Solomons Island Road, Prince Frederick
443-384-1276
Hearing Solutions Audiology Center
10264 Southern Maryland Blvd., Suite 103, Dunkirk
301-327-5371
99 Skipjack Road, Unit 1, Prince Frederick
410-610-2533
Port Republic
410-474-0396
815 Prince Frederick Blvd., Prince Frederick
443-973-6877
13942 HG Trueman Road, Solomons
410-326-1200
Watchful Eagle Antiques
5225 Surrey Court, Huntingtown
410-414-2678
Expansion
4190 Hunting Creek Road, Huntingtown
443-432-3394
Relocations
475 Main St., Prince Frederick
410-451-5780
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.