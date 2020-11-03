(November 2, 2020) Crownsville, MD – The Maryland Historical Trust (MHT) today announced several webinars over the next three months to learn about $600,000 in available funding for historic preservation grants through the Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program. Six webinars will be held between November 5, 2020, and January 27, 2021; applications for the grant funding can be submitted beginning February 2021.

The goal of this highly competitive program is to promote the preservation of properties that are listed on or eligible for listing on the National Register of Historic Places, either individually or as a contributing structure within a district. Grants up to $100,000 are available for acquisition, restoration, and rehabilitation projects of eligible properties. Predevelopment costs can also be funded for some projects. Eligible applicants include nonprofits, local governments, business entities, and individuals.

Project selection will be based on the property’s relative historical or cultural significance, urgency, or need of the project, and a public benefit component that meets the mission and goals of MHT. Grant projects selected for funding will be announced in the summer of 2021.

Applications will be available on the MHT grant webpage: https://mht.maryland.gov/grants.shtml beginning Monday, February 8, 2021. The deadline for submitting an application is 11:59 pm on Monday, March 22, 2021. The application must be submitted through MHT’s online grant application portal. Hard copy applications will not be accepted. Guidelines, eligibility information, and the link to the online portal are available on the MHT Historic Preservation Capital Grants Program website at https://mht.maryland.gov/grants_capital.shtml.

Webinars are free, but registration is required. Registration links can be found in the descriptions below and also on the MHT Historic Preservation Capital Grant Program website at https://mht.maryland.gov/grants_capital.shtml. Attendance is limited to 100 guests per webinar.

