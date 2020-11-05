PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 5, 2020 – On Oct. 23, 2020, Gov. Larry Hogan launched a $50 million grant program to provide direct relief to restaurants and food service businesses across Maryland.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners is pleased to announce Calvert County will receive $646,295 from this program and will disburse these funds through a Restaurant Relief Fund Grant program to begin Nov. 9, 2020, at noon. The program will remain open until noon on Dec. 11, 2020, or until funds are fully expended. The closing date is subject to change based on the number of applications received.

Eligible businesses include:

Full and limited-service restaurants

Locally owned franchise restaurants

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Catering businesses

Bed-and-breakfast establishments with food service

Food trucks

The grant may be used for working capital such as rent, payroll, or job training; purchase of equipment and services to expand outdoor dinings such as tents or heaters; infrastructure improvements such as HVAC system upgrades or technology to support carryout and delivery; or for purchase of personal protective equipment and other COVID-19 related or unusual expenses incurred due to the public health emergency. Repayment is not required for any funds received through this program.

Small restaurants with one to seven full-time equivalent employees may receive $10,000 and large restaurants with eight or more full-time equivalent employees may receive $15,000.

To be considered eligible for a grant, businesses must:

Be in good standing with the state of Maryland;

Be current on all county tax liabilities;

Have no open zoning or permitting code enforcement issues;

Have been operational and earning revenue in Calvert County prior to March 5, 2020 (the date Maryland’s COVID-19 State of Emergency went into effect);

Have a physical business presence in Calvert County;

Not be a franchise or national chain (unless able to provide local ownership and operation); and

Have at least one full-time equivalent W-2 employee.

Business owners interested in receiving a grant are encouraged to review eligibility criteria and application requirements online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/COVID19ReliefFund.

Those interested in applying are encouraged to create a user name and password prior to the application period. Interested business owners may also send an email to grant@calvertcountymd.gov.

The relief program is funded through Maryland’s Rainy Day Fund.

Questions may be emailed to grant@calvertcountymd.gov. For business assistance, call the Department of Economic Development at 410-535-4583.

