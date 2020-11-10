The Maryland State Board of Education voted on October 26, 2020 to move the start date of the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association’s (MPSSAA) Two-Semester Plan for Athletics from February 1, 2021 to December 7, 2020.

Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) will follow this plan to begin the winter sports season on December 7. Any student who intends to participate in a winter sport must therefore meet eligibility requirements by December 7. The CCPS Return to Play Committee, along with the Calvert County Health Department, will work to create the safest possible environment for our student-athletes to be able to practice and compete.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, the Superintendent, said, “We will follow the Maryland plan to start athletics in December while continuing to monitor health metrics in our county. Our goal is to provide opportunities for students in a safe environment.”

